No vote yet: Pak National Assembly session gets adjourned again after resumption   

The Constitutional crisis continues in Pakistan. The Pakistan’s National Assembly session, which may witness voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been adjourned again till 9.30 pm local time on Saturday.

The crucial session resumed after Iftar break. The Opposition was chanting “voting, voting” and interrupted Energy Minister Hammad Azhar’s speech.

For Iftar, the National Assembly had suspended its proceedings till 7:30 pm (IST 8:00 pm). Iftar is the meal, which Muslims eat after sunset during Ramzan to break the fast of the day.

Soon after the session was resumed, it got adjourned. It will resume again after Isha prayers.

The National Assembly’s session may decide the fate of the prime minister.

After the adjournment in the National Assembly session, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said the Speaker had promised to hold voting after Iftar.

Before the resumption of the no-confidence motion session in Parliament, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry claimed that the opposition parties have given their consent to hold elections.

Speaking to reporters, minutes before the resumption of the proceedings, the minister said, “Talks have been held with friends from the opposition today, everyone is mentally ready to go to the polls. It is not the job of the army and the judiciary to solve the problems of politicians all the time. Politicians need to think beyond their feet.”

Separately, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s April 7 order that set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling on no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

According to the Express Tribune newspaper, the PTI in its petition urged the SC to “review, recall and set aside the Impugned Order dated 07.04.2022 passed in the captioned cases which are based on errors floating on the surface, therefore, the impugned order may kindly be recalled and the captioned causes be dismissed/discharged".

