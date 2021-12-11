As Afghanistan continues to battle poverty, donors approve release of $280M

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the nation has been struggling to battle extreme poverty. There have been reports of many Afghans selling possessions to buy food because the Taliban is unable to pay wages to civil servants. Also, the urban communities are facing food insecurity similar to rural areas.

Around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will be facing an "acute" food shortage in the winter months.

Keeping the current circumstances in mind, several international donors have agreed to release $280 million in aid to the poverty-stricken nation.

A statement issued by World Bank states that the fund from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go "to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time."

It added that the funds will go to UNICEF and the World Food Programme, which "have presence and logistics capacity on the ground in Afghanistan and will use these funds to cover financing gaps in their existing programs to deliver health and nutrition services directly to the Afghan people."

The statement states that the UNICEF will receive $100 million while WFP will receive $180 million.

There is also a threat of a “looming humanitarian crisis” in the country. Afghanistan had already been facing chronic poverty and drought but the situation has deteriorated since the Taliban seized power.

In September, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.

"We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," said new Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in his first address to the nation since the Taliban took over.

(With inputs from agencies)