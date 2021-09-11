After 9/11, US failed 'to achieve goals' in Afghanistan: Taliban General

After the September 11 attacks, the United States involvement in Afghanistan did not bring peace and stability to the region and the Americans did not "achieve their goals", said the Taliban on Saturday.

While speaking during a walk around the grounds of the now-deserted US Embassy in Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the attacks in the US, a Taliban general said the Americans' goal was to "topple" China, Russia, Iran and all the countries of Central Asia, instead of the former Taliban government in 2001, but they were unsuccessful.

"We will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against our neighbours, Pakistan or Iran," the general said, saying they had no fear of further conflict with any group.

Meanwhile, the Taliban raised its flag on the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. The development comes as the groups strengthens its grip on the country after it took over its control last month.

Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul, has been also put on high alert as the threat of a possible terror attack looms over the city. The city has been facing the danger of a possible attack from ISIS-K militants.

This threat has come a little after sources had warned authorities against a possible truck suicide attack in a protest that took place on Thursday.

An attack can take place in some crowded place by ISIS-K on the anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

