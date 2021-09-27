Afghanistan's new defence minister asks Taliban soldiers to stop taking selfies

Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul, foot soldiers have been enjoying the sightseeing in the city. However, a report by

The Wall Street Journal suggests that Afghanistan's new defence minister has told the fighters to stop having so much fun.

Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob said that the soldiers need to stop taking selfies as it compromises the security of Taliban leaders.

There have been images of Taliban fighters visiting the animals at Kabul's zoo, riding bumper cars at amusement parks, taking part in impromptu wrestling.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Yaqoob as saying, "Stick to the tasks you have been assigned." He added, "You are damaging our status, which has been created with the blood of our martyrs."

In a recent speech, Yaqoob said that when these photos end up on social media, they can give away the locations and activities of the group's leadership. He also disciplined soldiers for driving too fast and for adopting western fashions. He said that Taliban fighters should no longer sport shoulder-length hair, stylish clothing, and white high-top sneakers.

"This is the behavior of the warlords and gangsters of the puppet regime," he said.

"If we continue to act like this, God forbid, we will lose our Islamic system."