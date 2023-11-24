Afghanistan's embassy puts onus on New Delhi to 'consider alternatives' against its closure

The Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi announced its permanent closure, nearly two months after it announced that the operations of the embassy were being stopped. The ceasing of the operations of the embassy wouldn't have meant a permanent closure in particular but now the embassy has moved forward by announcing a permanent closure altogether.

The embassy released an official statement and said: "Effective from November 23, 2023, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally."

The closure of Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi comes over two years after Taliban took over Kabul following the conclusive American military withdrawal from the country.

The closure of Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi comes over two years after Taliban took over Kabul following the conclusive American military withdrawal from the country.

"To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," it added.

Despite "limitations in resources and power", the Afghan embassy said it has worked "tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul".

The diplomats in Afghanistan's New Delhi embassy were employed by previously democratically elected and the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government.

As Taliban neared Kabul on August 13, 2021 Ghani along with a few aides fled the country, concluding a dramatic collapse of Afghan forces and civilian administrative set-up.

Afghan community in India has left the nation: Embassy

The embassy noted that during the course of past two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country.

Very limited new visas being issued during this period.

"We assure the Afghan community that the mission operated with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment based on the goodwill and interests of Afghanistan considering historic ties and bilateral relations with India," it added.

"Unfortunately, efforts have been made to tarnish our image and hinder diplomatic efforts in order to justify the presence and work of Taliban-appointed and affiliated diplomats. In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritising the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government," the Afghan embassy stated further in its statement.

Spotlight on Taliban's denial of women's education

It added that the Afghan embassy "exerted diplomatic pressure in its power on those who defy the will of the Afghan people by failing to form an inclusive government and denying millions of girls the right to attend school".

In September 2021, Taliban banned young girls beyond primary grades from attending schools.

In December 2022, Taliban banned women from attending universities. WION exclusively reached out to Afghan girls who lost their right to education under Taliban rule as they broke down the details of the moments when Taliban shut the doors of their institutes on their face.

Up to Indian government to consider alternatives: Afghan embassy

Afghanistan's embassy said that it is now up to New Delhi if it will maintain the closure of the embassy or consider alternatives.

"The diplomats of the Afghan Republic have handed over the mission solely to the Indian government. It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats. The responsibility of diplomats appointed by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has officially come to an end. The unfortunate end of the Republic mission marks the conclusion of the Afghan Republic in India," it added.

"We have considered the historic events and current circumstances carefully in arriving at this conclusion. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for their support and assistance to Afghanistan over the past 22 years. We reiterate our commitment to serving the people of Afghanistan and will continue to explore avenues to support our nation in these challenging times," the statement concluded.

Prior to Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi hosted conferences, friendly cricket matches between institutes affiliated with Afghan community in India, and was one of the most vibrant spots in New Delhi's closeted diplomatic enclave.