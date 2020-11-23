Afghanistan, Taliban resolve several disputed issues: Officials

The Afghan government and the Taliban have resolved several conflicting issues and established basic rules to begin formal talks, several sources said on Friday.

News agency AFP quoted several anonymous sources from both the sides to suggest that the peace talks are moving in the right direction.

A senior Taliban leader said, "sufficient progress" has been made and added they are closing in to begin the formal talks and the announcement for the same could be made in the next few days.

"A joint statement will be issued soon," the Taliban leader said.

Another Taliban leader, who is in Pakistan, said the sides have agreed on the basic rules to start the formal discussions and a third source close to the Taliban also confirmed the developments.

An Afghan official close to negotiators in Doha said that many disputed issues between the Taliban and the Afghan government have been resolved.

He also said several officials from Afghanistan government returned from Doha to Kabul for final consultations, following which a breakthrough announcement could be done by President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah.