Afghanistan on brink of complete economy fall and extreme poverty: UN Envoy

Since Taliban took control of Afghanistan heartbreaking images, videos and stories have been coming in from the country. Now, UN has warned that that Afghanistan is on the brink of 'universal poverty'.

UN special envoy Deborah Lyons has asked world leaders to come together and help Afghanistan from falling into extreme poverty.

Lyons has warned that Afghanistan’s economy and culture are on the brink of total collapse of the country, and has also said that this can lead to spread of Islamic State to the neighbouring countries.

WATCH |

"The economy must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender, and counter-terrorism perspective," Lyons said.

As predicted, humanitarian crisis is worsening in the country, leading to an impending danger for women and minority groups, in addition to other locals. However, there is another "looming crisis" that is being caused by the suspension of funds that used to come in from international groups and other countries. The freezing of billions of dollars in Afghan assets can cause "a severe economic downturn that could throw many more millions into poverty and hunger".

The ongoing crisis will set the country back for years and can also call departure of refugees.

UN envoy has urged the international groups and world leaders to provide humanitarian relief "on a "large scale" to prevent "a total breakdown of the economy and social order".