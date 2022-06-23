Afghanistan earthquake claims lives of 30 Pakistani, says report

The strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck a rural, hilly area of eastern Afghanistan claimed at least 30 tribal members of Pakistan who had been forced to flee during a military operation in 2014 and crossed the border, as per a media source on Thursday. The earthquake killed a total of over 1,000 people and left 1,500 more injured included Madakhel tribe members among its victims in the North Waziristan province in Afghanistan. After the Pakistani government briefly opened the Pak-Afghan border at Alwar Mandi, the Dawn daily stated that the bodies of 30 persons would be sent to their home, reported by PTI.

Pakistani Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif instructed officials to dispatch aid to the earthquake victims in Afghanistan, as per reports. Eight trucks containing tents, tarps, blankets, and essential medicines were sent to Kabul, according to Radio Pakistan which said Pakistan had pledged its entire support to Afghanistan.

According to military sources in Miranshah, plans have also been made at the Ghulam Khan border for the airlift of the injured to specialised medical centres that are being established nearby.

As per reports citing officials, the ration was being given to earthquake-affected people in addition to moving the remains and assisting with treatments of the people injured.

With millions of people facing increased starvation and poverty as a result of the Taliban’s international funding being cut off, Afghanistan is already grappling with one of the biggest humanitarian crises in history. The earthquake made this matter worse.

(With inputs from agencies)