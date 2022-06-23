India may soon send assistance to quake-hit Afghanistan

India may soon send assistance to Afghanistan in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that rocked the country. It is learnt that both India and Taliban have had exchanges with each other through well-established channels regarding assistance from New Delhi.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan earlier this week, with the true extent of devastation unravelling now. More than 1,000 are feared dead with scores injured in the earthquake.

Speaking to WION, the Taliban officials are hopeful that the "first batch of Indian emergency assistance will arrive" soon.

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs were quick to extend condolences. PM Modi in a tweet said, "India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times".

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, highlighted that New Delhi remains "committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need."

Farid Mamundzay, the Afghan envoy to Delhi, appreciated India's "solidarity and support at this difficult time."

While New Delhi doesn't recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, an Indian govt team visited Kabul three weeks ago. The visit was the first by the Indian government team since the Taliban takeover last August.

The key focus has been to oversee the Indian humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and take a look at the Indian infrastructure programs. Since August last year, India has provided 17,000 MT of Wheat out of its total commitment of 50,000 MT, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine Covaxin, 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines and winter clothing as well as 60 million doses of polio vaccine.

India has built the Afghan Parliament, and the India-Afghanistan friendship dam in western Herat Province. Along with this, it has also taken up 116 High Impact Community Development Projects in 31 provinces of the country.