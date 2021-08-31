Afghan territory not to be used to shelter, train terrorists, demands UNSC resolution

Under India's presidency, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding the territory of war-torn Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter and train terrorists.

According to the resolution, the world expects the Taliban to adhere to commitments made by it regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure of Afghans and foreign nationals from the country.

The resolution was proposed by France, the UK and the US with 13 council members voting in favour. Russia and China had abstained.

The resolution reiterated its strong commitment to the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.

In the strongest terms, the resolution also condemned the deplorable attacks of August 26 near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, an entity affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Da'esh).

The UNSC resolution also took note of the condemnation of the attack by the Taliban.

“It strongly demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts, and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and entities designated pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999), and notes the Taliban's relevant commitments," the resolution said.

It was the first resolution adopted by the council on Afghanistan situation after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. It came on the penultimate day of India's presidency of the security council for August.

(With inputs from agencies)