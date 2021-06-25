Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reaches US, to meet Biden soon 

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in USA on Friday. He is accompanied by Abdullah Abdullah who leads the High Council for National Reconciliation. Ghani is slated to meet US President Joe Biden. The meet comes even as the US is in process of withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan. Ghani said that he respects the 'strategic decision' taken by the US and that it was a 'great pleasure' to be in the US

"It's a great pleasure to be here. The decision of President Biden has been a 'Strategic Decision'. We respect that decision. It's dealing with the new chapter of our friendship, our strategic relationship and our people-to-people relationship and government to government relationship that we are focused. Our discussions have been productive and we look very much forward to the culminating decision in meeting with the president today," said Ghani.

Violence in Afghanistan is on the rise ever since the announcement and commencement of US withdrawal. Taliban has been reported to be in control of dozens of districts.

Taliban recently captured the border crossing between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The northern city of Kunduz is expecting an encirclement and siege by the Taliban.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that actions of Taliban were 'inconsistent' with aim of establishing peace in Afghanistan.

"We`re looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and were also looking very hard whether the Taliban is at all serious about peaceful resolution of the conflict," Blinken told a news conference in Paris.

"Actions that try to take the country by force, of course, are totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution," Blinken added.