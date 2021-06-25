Taliban's actions 'inconsistent' with establishing peace in Afghanistan: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unequivocally said on Friday that Taliban's actions are not helping establish peace in war-torn Afghanistan. While speaking at a news conference in Paris, he said that actions of taking the country by force were "inconsistent" with the goal of establishing peace in the country.

"We`re looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and were also looking very hard whether the Taliban is at all serious about peaceful resolution of the conflict," Blinken told a joint news conference with his French counterpart.

"Actions that try to take the country by force, of course, are totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution," Blinken added.

The US is currently in the process of withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan bringing an end to the war that spanned two decades. However, fears of Taliban takeover have risen because of increased violence in the country.

Earlier this week, Talliban captured Afghanistan border-crossing with Tajikistan. The terrorist group has also surrounded Kunduz, a city in northern Afghanistan. The residents fear a siege by Taliban. Afghan government forces are present in the city and reinforcements have come as well. The situation remains grim.

(With inputs from agencies)