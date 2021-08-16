Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan, says Uzbek defence ministry

An Afghan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan. The Uzbek defence ministry has confirmed the earlier reports.

"The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way," ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash taking place late Sunday in Uzbekistan's southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.

(This is a breaking story. More information to follow)