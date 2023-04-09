Afghan man breaks into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s official residence, arrested: Report

A man said to be of Afghan origin was able to bypass the tight security arrangements and break into the official residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Geo News, quoting sources, said that the man, who has not been identified, was later taken into custody and kept at an undisclosed location for interrogation.

According to the report, the suspect made his way to the prime minister's house by passing through three different paths.

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad police are scanning the CCTV footage of the suspect and trying to find out how was he able to enter the PM’s house.

The police claimed that the man is a resident of Afghanistan, and they are trying to find out whether he has any past criminal record.

Meanwhile, in another development, PM Sharif is currently chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet on Sunday to discuss several matters related to the recent political and constitutional crises in the country.

PM Shehbaz has not yet delineated the agenda for the meeting, however, President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to return the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note and Supreme Court's verdict on polls would come under discussion, GEO News has reported.

The meeting will take place at the PM House with the prime minister in the chair to devise a strategy to address the matters surrounding the bill.

The report, quoting sources, further said that the cabinet is expected to also approve the decisions taken during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that took place on Friday.

On Saturday, President Alvi returned the bill that seeks to curtail the Supreme Court chief justice's powers and asked the government to reconsider.

The bill seeks to clip the powers of the chief justice, especially relating to taking cases suo motu and the formation of benches.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had strongly condemned the move to pass the legislation and said it is an "attack on the judiciary".



(With inputs from agencies)



