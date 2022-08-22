48-year-old Nepali sherpa sets climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks

Nepali sherpa Sanu Sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 feet).

His Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu that Sanu Sherpa reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II on Thursday.

News agency Reuters quoted Nibesh Karki, the company's executive director as saying that "He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice."

The 48-year-old received a roaring welcome upon his arrival to Kathmandu after setting a climbing record.

After reaching the Tribhuwan International Airport, he was welcomed with traditional dance, songs and colourful scarfs.

Nepal Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha said "It indeed is a matter of pride for all Nepali citizens."

Sanu was born in the Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal and climbed eight peaks in his country and six in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.

Sherpas, who perform religious rites asking for forgiveness for setting foot on its peak every year, are known for their mountaineering skills and guide expeditions and treks to Everest for visiting climbers.



(With inputs from agencies)

