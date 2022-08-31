380 children killed in Pakistan floods, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to visit next week

The unprecedented floods, brought on by severe monsoon rains, have claimed the lives of more than 1,100 people, including 380 children, in Pakistan in a matter of a few days.



The United Nations has now appealed for aid. Hundreds of homes, businesses, crops, and infrastructure have been destroyed. In a video message, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Pakistan is awash in suffering." He further said that the international organisation made an appeal for $160 million aid to help the South Asian nation. As per officials, Guterres will visit Pakistan next week.



The Pakistan army came forward to help in handling the crisis situation in the country. Army helicopters rescued stranded families and dropped food supplies in inaccessible places. The Sindh province was the hardest hit.

In a conversation with Reuters, minister for climate change Sherry Rehman said, "One third of the country is literally under water." She anticipated that the water would not go down anytime soon.



During a press conference, Pakistani Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the death of 380 children among the flood victims.



In addition to moving over 50,000 people to two government shelters, a state agency reported that more than 300 stranded individuals were flown in from northern Pakistan.

In a statement, the American embassy announced that the government would donate $30 million to help Pakistan deal with the floods.



The Sharif government, meanwhile, predicts that the cost of flood damage will be nearly $10 billion.



The head of the national disaster agency, General Akhtar Nawaz, stated that the flooding affected more than two million acres of agricultural land.



