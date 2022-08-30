Watch| Horrifying images and videos from Pakistan's 'monsoon on steroids'

To assist the tens of millions of people devastated by the unrelenting "monsoon on steroids" that have drowned a third of the country and killed more than 1,100 people, aid activities have been stepped up throughout the inundated nation of Pakistan.

In an emergency appeal on Tuesday, the UN has requested $160 million to assist Pakistan in dealing with floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, affected 33 million people, and devastated homes, businesses, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Watch | Pakistan mulls import from India as incessant rainfall & floods batter the Islamic republic

"Pakistan is awash in suffering," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids - the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding."

According to Guterres, the catastrophe and the millions of people affected by it who are bearing the brunt of it require the world's collective and prioritised attention.

Take a look at some of the devastation wreaked by the monsoon:

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades: pic.twitter.com/aO6ZMlQycf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 26, 2022 ×

In Pakistan, climate change is not a threat- it's a lived reality. 33 million affected by the devastating floods. Over 1000 people killed and 200k+ homes destroyed. Pakistan produces less than 1% of global carbon emissions but it's disproportionately affected by global warming. pic.twitter.com/fXsOgFkbup — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) August 29, 2022 ×

Pakistan's devastating floods:



- 1350 people killed

- 50M people displaced

- 900K livestock deaths

- 1M houses washed away

- 40+ reservoirs breached

- 220+ bridges collapsed

- 90% cropped damaged

- $10B loss to economy

- 1/3 country underwater



Source - PDMA / NDMA pic.twitter.com/TG6jnL8zZQ — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) August 29, 2022 ×

An absolute epitome of courage and true spirit of bravery shown by #AlkhidmatVolunteers while rescuing a terrified soul from this dreadful flood in Swat, KPK.#AlkhidmatFloodRelief #FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/SwHUE6qIy2 — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (@AlkhidmatOrg) August 26, 2022 ×

**** Emergency Aid for Pakistan ****



1000+ are dead,

10,000's of people are homeless and missings,

100,000's of people will suffer from lack of water, lack of food, no shelter, and disease.



RETWEET & GIVE: https://t.co/MMoNScq0Kc pic.twitter.com/trZg95gmkE — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 26, 2022 ×

Hundreds of thousands of women, children, and men, according to Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, were living outside without access to food, clean water, shelter, or even the most basic medical treatment.

AFP reports that the foreign minister said that Pakistan would require assistance with the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas. "We urgently need shelter and tents, and mosquito nets," he added.

Also read | Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion: Planning minister

The country's planning minister Ahsan Iqbal too has demanded help from the western nations. SkyNews reports that the minister said that his country is suffering the effects of climate change caused by richer nations and their "irresponsible development".

He further claimed that Pakistan has the lowest carbon footprint in the world and that "The international community has a responsibility to help us, upgrade our infrastructure, to make our infrastructure more climate resilient, so that we don't have such losses every three, four, five years."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.