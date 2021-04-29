Young people who recovered from COVID-19 face risk of reinfection: Study

A new study has said that young people who have successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus still face the threat of reinfection and vaccination would be imperative to boost immunity and lower risks of transmission.

For the research, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, over 3,000 health members of the US Marines Corps were included, most of whom are in the age group 18-20.

Watch |

"As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior COVID-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others," Professor Stuart Sealfon of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a senior author of the study was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had COVID-19."

Also read | Vaccinated adults 65 and older 94% less likely to be hospitalised with COVID-19, says US CDC



The study, conducted between May and November 2020, noted that nearly 10 per cent or 19 out of 189 participants who previously contracted SARS-CoV-2 got reinfected.

These findings were compared to new infections in 50 per cent (1,079 out of 2,247) of participants who had not earlier been infected with the deadly virus.

Though fit and majorly male Marine personnel were part of the study, the researchers stressed that the conclusions apply to many young people.

(With inputs from agencies)



