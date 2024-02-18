World's 1st wooden satellite to be launched soon. Why is it significant?

NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are considering launching the LignoSat probe - the world's first wooden satellite into space, in an attempt to make spaceflight operations sustainable.

The tiny satellite has been built by the scientists at Kyoto University in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, a logging company. Scientists believe that the satellite's biodegradable nature may help preserve the Earth's environment.

Currently, our stratosphere is inundated with metallic particles from spacecraft, including satellites, which are majorly constructed out of aluminium.

“All the satellites which re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere burn and create tiny alumina particles, which will float in the upper atmosphere for many years. Eventually, it will affect the environment of the Eart," said Takao Doi, a Japanese astronaut and aerospace engineer at Kyoto University.

While the long term affects of these metals is unknown at this stage, experts are of the view that it could damage Earth's fragile ozone layer.

Keeping the environment in mind, scientists have looked for alternatives with the researchers at the Japanese university stumbling upon wood which doesn't burn or rot in the vacuum of space. However, it incinerates quickly into fine ash upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere, thereby minimising damage to the environment.

A reimagined future

To choose the right kind of wood, the scientists went through myriad timber profiles before settling on wood from magnolia trees which proved to be most robust.

After successfully testing their wood samples aboard the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year, the scientists believe the test satellite is fit for launch.

It is expected that the LignoSat probe which is approximately the size of a coffee mug, will operate in space for at least six months before it is allowed to enter the upper atmosphere.

If the launch of LignoSat is indeed successful and it performs adequately in space, it could open the door for the use of wood as a construction material for more satellites.

While sci-fi movies and shows projected a future with aluminum rockets and steel skyscrapers; slick high-speed shuttles and glassy facades, it looks like we may have to re-imagine how it looks like.