Scientists find a 'unique' way to keep spacecraft safer than they ever were

The scientists, in their latest discovery, found that when there is a collision between pieces of space debris, electric signals are released by them which helps in tracking small debris that is littering the orbit of our planet and also helps scientists in saving both spacecraft and satellites.



The researchers at the University of Michigan have now proposed a new approach which can help spacecraft operators and satellites detect small pieces of debris which are orbiting Earth.



“Right now, we detect space debris by looking for objects that reflect light or radar signals. The smaller the objects get, the harder it becomes to get sunlight or radar signals strong enough to detect them from the ground,” explained Nilton Renno, who is professor of climate and space sciences and engineering and aerospace engineering and the university team's principal investigator.

Till now, they have been able to track objects which are much larger than a cricket ball and this applies to less than one per cent of the nearly 170 million pieces of trash which is leftover from old satellites, spacewalk and rocket launches.



The researchers said that the new method can be used for detecting debris which is smaller than one millimetre in diameter.

How dangerous is trash in space?

The trash roaming in the space is dangerous in many ways. A piece of space debris, which is the size of a plum, will have a speed of around 35,000 kilometres per hour at typical orbit and hence, its momentum will be equal to a highway car crash.



In such scenarios, a small piece of debris will carry the capacity to destroy satellites. Even very small and fine pieces can cause damage to the spacecraft.



Generally, pieces of debris in space collide with each other which also becomes an issue because after collision they fragment into smaller and smaller pieces.

Watch: Gaganyaan: India's first mission to send astronauts to space Such collisions can turn disastrous and they can also give the scientists an opportunity to track space junk. When the collision of debris takes place and it gets fragments into smaller pieces, some of it gets vapourised into a charged gas due to the heat from the impact.



The collision creates bursts of lightning-like energy. As per the most recent simulations by the team, when the collision of two pieces of aluminium takes place at typical orbital speeds, they release an electrical burst, which is detected on Earth using a high-quality radio receiver.



This eventually helps the scientists track the space junk and send alerts to keep the spacecraft in space safe and undamaged.