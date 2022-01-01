‘Wooden’ satellite in space by 2023? Explore ambitious plans of Japanese researchers

In a first, a plan seems to be underway in Japan to launch a "wooden" satellite in 2023.

The team, which is developing it, looks to harness the environmental friendliness and low cost of wood in space development.

The team comprising of Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co will come up with the satellite.

Also Read: Catch ultimate glimpse: 104-m-wide asteroid set to pass near Earth on January 11

Its exterior will be made of wood, which will help it burn on re-entering the Earth's atmosphere when its operation ends. It will put less burden on the environment.

Not just this, it will be cheaper than aluminum, which is mostly used in construction of a satellite.

As the electromagnetic waves can penetrate wood, it will contain an antenna inside.

Also Read: Researchers design 'flying saucer' that can levitate on moon, asteroids

The team is being led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takao Doi. It plans to attach wooden sheets with varying hardness on the apparatus. The wood may belong to several tree species.

Doi, programme-specific professor, Kyoto University, said that if the plan succeeds, it will lead the way to "allowing even children, who are interested in space, to make a satellite."

The satellite will be a cube with around 10-centimeter-wide sides. On the outer side, there will be wood and solar cells. It will also have an electronic substrate inside.

(With inputs from agencies)