Where can we expect the existence of alien life? Study makes the revelation

If the researchers are to be believed, alien life is highly likely to be found on smaller planets.

Scientists claim that the larger planets may not be unable to form moons like Earth, which is crucial for sustaining life.

The moon is highly essential for the functioning of Earth as it controls the length of the day and ocean tides, which affect life cycles on the planet.

Also Read: Omicron variant originated from mice, say Chinese scientists. Is the narrative changing continuously?

The moon also makes the Earth's climate more stable by stabilising its spin axis, which provides an ideal environment in which life can develop.

According to a recent study, the moon could also be an advantageous feature in harbouring life on other planets. The journal 'Nature Communications' published the study on Tuesday.

Also Read: In evolution, humans’ noses have become less sensitive, finds study

The team of researchers has been led by Miki Nakajima, an assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Rochester. It has suggested that the size and make-up of the planet is the key to understanding the formation of moons.

In a press release, Nakajima said, “By understanding moon formations, we have a better constraint on what to look for when searching for Earth-like planets.”

(With inputs from agencies)