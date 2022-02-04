In evolution, humans’ noses have become less sensitive, finds study

According to a recent study, the sense of smell of humans has been gradually diminishing. In other words, the noses are becoming less sensitive with time.

The study has found two scent receptors for musk and body odour with mutations, which make scents less or more intense.

Sijia Wang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Joel Mainland of the Monell Chemical Senses Center have contributed to these findings.

Also Read | Scientists discover a way to target & destroy cancer cells: Here's how the ground-breaking therapy works

In this research, around 1,000 Han Chinese people were asked to rate the intensity and pleasantness of 10 odours on a 100-point scale.

The odours tested included galaxolide, a synthetic musk and 3M2H, which is one of about 120 chemicals that comprise body odour, but also carries the “characteristic scent” by itself.

Also Read | 'How life began': Study explains how a moon helps create life on a planet

The results of the study confirmed associations discovered earlier between the perception, including intensity, and genetic variants for specific odour receptors for three out of four of the scents.

For the first time, the scientists found genetic variants, which were linked to the perception of the musky scent of galaxolide and 3M2H, helping them to get identified by odour receptors of humans.

The findings of the research have been published in the journal Plos Genetics.

(With inputs from agencies)