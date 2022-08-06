When did first humans reach America? Mammoth bones add to the debate

Science is never static, it evolved as new tools and techniques become available and old knowledge is updated with new based on obesrvations, tests and study. Change is of course the only constant and the adage fits perfectly to all sciences.

A new study has added to the discussion of when exactly did humans arrived to North America.

It is generally considered that first native Americans arrived in North America in 10,000 BC. These people are thought to have crossed the 'alnd bridge' that previously connected Siberia (Russia) and Alaska (North America).

However, new findings put forth an assertion that North America was populated by humans tens of thousands of years before the previously accepted date of their arrival.

Analysis of mammoth bones suggests that humans were present in North America in 37,000 BC.

Now how did the scientists arrive at this conclusion? They found a bone of a female mammoth that lived 37,000 years ago. And they found injuries on the bone that could only have made by butchering by ancient humans.

“I think it’s a rock-solid radiocarbon date,” said paleontologist Timothy Rowe, a professor at the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas in Austin. “Skeptics will put everything under the microscope, but I think we checked every box.”

Rowe is the lead author of the study on these bones. The study has been published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

He was quoted by NBC.

