/What is NISAR satellite and it's mission? India, US join hands for first time for Earth-observation project | Details inside

India’s space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and America’s NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) are joining hands together for a major satellite mission called NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar). This is the first Earth-observation satellite project in which two countries have agreed to work together. The ISRO confirmed the launch of the satellite for July 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:40 pm IST.
NISAR Satellite stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is a powerful Earth-monitoring satellite that will provide detailed 3D images of our planet.
It is one of the most expensive space missions between India and the United States. The total cost of this mission is around $1.5 billion. What makes it special, is that it uses advanced radar technology to create detailed 3D maps of the Earths land and its ice surfaces. It is the first satellite in orbit with dual-frequency radar, combining NASA’s L-band and ISRO’s S-band radars.
India through ISRO will handle the launch of this satellite using its GSLV rocket. Engineers from both countries worked together to build key parts of the satellite, including a 12-meter-wide antenna and complex radar systems.
NISAR mission will not only aim to improve how we understand and protect our Earth, but it also stands as a strong example of how international collaboration between important organisations can advance science and technology and how it can provide benefits for the humanity.