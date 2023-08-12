Watch | Perseid meteor shower begins peaking as celestial spectacle

The space has put on its stunning annual spectacle for the earth residents: the Perseid meteor shower. The brightest meteor shower of the year started last month on July 14 and while it will continue until September 1, it is beginning to peak this week on Aug. 11, 12, and 13.

Perseid meteor shower: Best viewing hours

The best viewing hours are reported to be from midnight to just before dawn. The TIME magazine reports that the first sparkles may appear as early as 10:00 PM with a clear sky regardless of your time zone.

According to NASA, the space enthusiasts can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour. The city dwellers, however, may see none of them.

When does Perseid shower occurs?

The Perseid meteor shower occurs as Earth enters the juncture of its solar orbit where it crosses paths with the comet Swift-Tuttle's remnants—comprising of ice, rock, and dust.

Perseid shower: History

Discovered in 1862, the celestial wanderer Swift-Tuttle emerged from the diligent observations of Horace Tuttle and Lewis Swift, each working independently. Swift, hailing from California and embracing amateur astronomy, discerned the luminous object racing past Earth on July 15.

Subsequently, on July 18, Tuttle, a distinguished Harvard astronomer, also detected the comet. Their concurrent revelations led to the comet's dual nomenclature, commemorating both their contributions.

Exceeding 26 km (16 mi.) in diameter, Swift-Tuttle, the largest recurring visitor, dwarfs the asteroid purportedly responsible for the dinosaurs' demise, doubling its size.

This comet embarks on a 133-year odyssey, encompassing realms of deep space, inner planets, solar circuitry, and cyclical return.

Its last captivating Earthly performance occurred in 1992, with the next cosmic appearance from earth slated for 2125. However, a vestige of its tail endures, giving rise to the illustrious Perseid meteor shower that becomes an annual celestial spectacle.

