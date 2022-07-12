James Webb telescope's first image: A never-before-seen view of the universe

United States President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning image taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The powerful telescope has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, looking back more than 13 billion years.

The image, which covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length on the ground, is filled with thousands of galaxies and features the faintest objects ever observed.

James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.

Dan Coe, a Space Telescope Science Institute (STSI) astronomer and expert on the early Universe, told news agency AFP: "When I first saw the images... I suddenly learned three things about the Universe that I didn't know before. It's totally blown my mind."

James Webb Space Telescope is very unique. Its infrared capabilities are what make it powerful, allowing it to both pierce through cosmic dust clouds and detect light from the earliest stars, which has been stretched into infrared wavelengths as the universe expanded.

With that, James Webb can peer further back in time than any previous telescope, to the period shortly after the Big Bang, 13.8 billion years ago.

