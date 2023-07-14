Watch: Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test

An official of the Japanese space agency confirmed on Friday (July 14) that its rocket engine exploded during a test on Friday, in the latest blow to the country's space exploration.

Science and Technology ministry official Naoya Takegami told the news agency AFP that the Epsilon S blew up "roughly 50 seconds after ignition". It was claimed to be an improved version of the Epsilon rocket that failed to launch in October.

Local media reported citing an official that the explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second-stage engine.

In the video shown on television, flames were seen shooting out the side of a testing facility. After that, the whole small building was engulfed in flames and the was also roof blew off.

Takegami said that Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has not provided any information about injuries. The agency has been investigating the cause of the explosion.

It was after the failed launch of the solid-fuel Epsilon in October, which was Japan's first failed launch in nearly two decades, and the only one for an Epsilon rocket.

In both cases, the Japanese space agency was forced to send self-destruct orders to the rockets.

For the unversed, Epsilon is a model that has flown five successful missions since its 2013 debut. Japan has informed previously that it is smaller than the country's previous liquid-fuelled model and a successor to the solid-fuel "M-5" rocket that was retired in 2006 due to its high cost.

Now, Japan is planning to launch the mission next year. Reports have mentioned that the country's space programme is one of the world's largest, and in October JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata flew to the International Space Station as part of the Crew-5 mission.

(With inputs from agencies)

