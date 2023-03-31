Watch | International Space Station captures stunning view of northern lights

"Northern lights", also called the aurora borealis, is one of the most stunning and mysterious displays of lights which is seen in the night sky.

Many people have to wait for years or a lifetime to see the magical northern lights, which becomes an unforgettable experience for them. This is the reason why people are often amazed by the pictures and videos of the northern lights which are captured.

Recently, a video was shared by the American space agency NASA of the northern lights captured from the International Space Station (ISS).

The video was shared by the space agency on Instagram to the northern lights' green hues dancing across North America's skies.

Furthermore, the curvature of Earth can be seen where the auroras meet the darkness of space in the atmosphere. The bright lights of midwest American cities' can be seen as the video moves southeast across North America.

The post was captioned by NASA with the lyrics of British rock band Coldplay's song "Yellow", which read, "Look how they shine for you”.

The space agency further explained what causes the beautiful phenomenon to occur.

The activity of the sun, like coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles) and explosive flares, leads to magnetic disturbances that result in the display of natural light known as auroras.

The energetically charged electrons which are produced from these occurrences travel to the atmosphere of Earth via solar winds.

When these electrons enter the magnetosphere, which is a layer of the atmosphere shielding us from cosmic and solar radiation, substorms are produced.

"These fast-moving substorm particles slam into our thin, high atmosphere, colliding with Earth's oxygen and nitrogen particles. As these air particles shed the energy they picked up from the collision, each atom starts to glow in a different colour-causing the brilliant ribbons of light which weave across Earth's northern or southern polar regions," they further said.

