Warning! On May 7, solar storm will pass through Earth, says NOAA. Find out its effects

On Saturday (May 7), the world may witness minor radio blackouts. Well, if you do, it may be due to a weak solar storm, which will pass through Earth, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The NOAA gave vital information in a new space weather forecast, the media reports said.

This is happening as the sun has been witnessing a heightened activity for some months.

It is currently emitting several powerful solar flares. The giant explosions of plasma, which are known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are also released with flares sometimes.

When the CMEs pass through Earth, they temporarily compress the magnetic shield of the planet, which causes geomagnetic storms. These can muddle radio waves, take down power grids and damage satellites, a Live Science report said.

As per NOAA, the majority of the geomagnetic storms are mild. But the largest CMEs can lead to devastating storms.

Usually, the CMEs take around 15 to 18 hours to reach Earth after leaving the sun.

A gigantic "cannibal CME", which means two CMEs combined into one, had smashed into Earth in late March.

