Committing crimes on Moon or in orbit may turn illegal for Canadian astronauts soon

Space has its own rules. But Canada seems to be looking to form its own regulations for the vast area too.

A measure has been recently proposed in the Canadian Parliament to make committing crimes illegal for astronauts from the nation on the moon or in the orbit.

The measure will bring astronauts under the purview of law and will make sure laws are not broken in space.

The measure was also partially included in the 2022 federal budget implementation bill of the Canadian government. It was presented to Parliament on April 28 as well.

"A Canadian crew member who, during a space flight, commits an act or omission outside Canada that if committed in Canada would constitute an indictable offense is deemed to have committed that act or omission in Canada," it said.

The same is also true for the crimes committed "on the surface of the moon," the bill said.

This kind of legal framework is already observed on the International Space Station (ISS).

"The basic rule is that 'each partner shall retain jurisdiction and control over the elements it registers and over personnel in or on the Space Station, who are its nationals. This legal regime recognises the jurisdiction of the Partner States's courts and allows the application of national laws in such areas as criminal matters, liability issues, and protection of intellectual property rights," according to the ESA.

It means if an American astronaut breaks a law, he will be tried under US law and a Russian under the law of his country and so on.

