NASA posts amazing photo of recent solar flare. Was this release harmful for us on Earth?

Around five solar flares have been released by the Sun in the last two weeks. Their range was from moderate to strong.

With the help of its Solar Dynamics Observatory, US space agency NASA managed to take an amazing photo of a solar flare on April 30.

Wondering what a solar flare is? Well, it is a sudden release of magnetic energy, which can be seen on the upper right part of the image.

In an Instagram post, NASA, said, "The Sun emits solar flares occasionally, though they don’t always impact humans on Earth."

Since April 19, out of the five solar flares, three were strong.

"NASA missions study flares to help us prepare for and better mitigate their impact," the post added.

Solar flares can also be harmful if directed towards Earth.

The strong flares can sometimes have an impact on radio communications, navigational systems, power grids, etc. They can also pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the space agency added.

The solar flares belong to different classes. The X-class ones are the most powerful storms on the sun. A-class sun flares are the weakest; B- and C-class storms are likewise minor. When aimed directly at Earth, more intense M-class storms and above can supercharge the northern lights, while the strongest X-class storms can pose a threat to satellites and astronauts in orbit.

