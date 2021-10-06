Want to know what happens inside a hurricane? This actual video will show you

Stormchasers may chase hurricanes and tornadoes for the thrill of it, or even for scientific analysis, but they keep their vehicles ready to make a quick escape when the storm comes too close. So even the most adventurous souls among us say 'No thanks' when it comes to venturing too close to hurricanes. It is perhaps why we don't get clearer picture (beyond a point) of what goes on inside when the winds and even seawater take the shape of something that is sure to kill you.

Thanks to a drone, we now have a video that shows us what went inside Hurricane Sam, the recent storm that formed in Atlantic Ocean.

The dramatic footage has been released by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Check it out below.

The drone that ventured where no drone had gone before is a sailing drone named Saildrone Explorer SD 1045. The video was shot on September 30, 2021. The uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) battled 50-foot high waves and superstrong winds that gusted up to the speeds of 120 mph (193 kph).

Also Read | Winds on Jupiter are speeding up and no one knows why

The Saildrone has been on various missions to collect data which can then be analysed to improve our predictions about a hurricane. The saildrone has fitted with a special 'hurricane wing' that allows it to battle stormiest of the conditions while continuing its main task of gathering important data.

Also Read | NASA has captured image of 'eye in the sky'

The saildrone is seven metres or 23 feet long. It has oceanographic or meteorological sensors that enable it to gather data.

The drone is operated by a pilot remotely and it can remain at sea for a year.