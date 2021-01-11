Vitamin D reduces coronavirus mortality rate: Study

There were divided opinions on the efficiency of vitamin D to help fight novel coronavirus, but a new study has provided some new answers regarding this.

The study conducted by researchers from the Tabriz Health Services Management Research Center, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and the Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences has found that vitamin D supplement helps reduce Covid-19 mortality rate, its severity and serum levels of inflammatory markers.

For the research, the scientists studied several findings, including PubMed, Web of Knowledge, Scopus, Embase, The Cochrane Library, and Ovid up to December 16, 2020.

The research, published on the medRxiv* server, noted that three studies revealed that the mortality rate is lower among the intervention group than the control group.

Two of the studies found that the clinical outcomes on the basis of the World Health Organization (WHO) Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement (OSCI) score for Covid-19 were lower in patients who received vitamin D supplementation.

One study showed that people who received vitamin D had a lower rate of admission in the intensive care unit (ICU) and another study revealed a substantial reduction in serum levels of fibrinogen, which rises in any condition that causes inflammation or tissue damage.