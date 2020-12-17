Experts say 'not enough' evidence to conclude that vitamin D helps fight coronavirus

Several experts have concluded that there is not enough evidence to conclude that vitamin D reduces the risk or prevents coronavirus.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said more research is required, especially of high-quality randomised controlled trials to form a conclusion, reports Sky News.

UK's health secretary has asked NICE, Public Health England (PHE), and the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) to review the evidence following some studies implying that vitamin D helps in battling Covid-19.

"While there is insufficient evidence to recommend vitamin D for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 at this time, we encourage people to follow government advice on taking the supplement throughout the autumn and winter period," said Dr Paul Chrisp, director of the centre for guidelines at NICE.

Professor Ian Young, chairman of the SACN said the evidence review backs the claim that currently there is not enough proof to determine "that there is a causal relationship between vitamin D and Covid-19."

Earlier, a US study claimed that patients with adequate levels of vitamin D experienced reduced infection and were less likely to face complications and die from coronavirus.