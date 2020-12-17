Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez placed in quarantine after contact with Emmanuel Macron

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has gone into quarantine on Thursday after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on December 14, who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Also read: French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

The office released a statement which said that the Spanish Prime Minister will be tested for the virus "without delay", and will "respect the quarantine until December 24," which will be 10 days since he met with Macron in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," the French Presidency said on Thursday.

Also read: 'Europe's moment': COVID-19 vaccination to begin on December 27 across EU

"This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms."

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate after coming in contact with Macron.

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Sanchez, on the other hand, has cancelled all his upcoming agendas. He will not be attending a ceremony on Thursday at which King Felipe is to open an exhibition.

In March, Sanchez' wife, along with several government ministers were infected with the coronavirus during a strict lockdown to combat the pandemic.