Video: Times Square features James Webb Space Telescope images 

By now, almost everyone has seen first images clicked by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The most powerful telescope humankind has ever made sent in some stunning pics of the cosmos.

The buzz was so much that even Times Square featured these photos. Some of the images were projected in Times Square on Wednesday (July 13).

These images captured by James Web Space Telescope has given us a peek into early Universe.

The first images captured earlier depicted the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. The very first Deep Field image captured by James Webb Space Telescope was a composite of several images that captured light at different wavelengths.

The composite was made using images taken with the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). NASA then revealed images of the following celestial structures: Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen`s Quintet.

The Carina Nebula is a stellar nursery located 7600 light-years away.

The stunning new images also show 'Cosmic Cliffs'. The image reveals previously hidden baby stars. According to NASA, this provides "a rare peek into stars in their earliest, rapid stages of formation."

The compact galaxy group was first discovered in 1787. It is at a distance of 290 million light-years away in Pegasus constellation.

