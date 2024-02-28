Vaping: E-cigarette chemicals may heighten Covid susceptibility, new study reveals

A recent study suggested that certain chemicals present in e-cigarettes might increase the vulnerability of vapers to Covid infection, shedding light on potential risks associated with vaping.

Published in the American Journal of Physiology, the study conducted by researchers from the University of California (UC), Riverside, indicated that components such as propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, commonly found in e-liquids, could enhance susceptibility to COVID-19.

Lead researcher Rattapol Phandthong said, “Users who vape aerosols produced from propylene glycol/vegetable glycerin alone or e-liquids with a neutral to basic pH are more likely to be infected by the virus, while users who vape aerosols made from e-liquids with benzoic acid — an acidic pH — will have the same viral susceptibility as individuals who do not vape."

The research, which utilised airway stem cells to generate a three-dimensional tissue model of human bronchial epithelium, revealed a notable increase in ACE2 levels, a crucial receptor for SARS-CoV-2, across all exposed tissues.

Additionally, tissues exposed to aerosols containing nicotine exhibited heightened activity of TMPRSS2, an enzyme essential for viral cell infection.

Professor Prue Talbot reportedly cautioned e-cigarette users to exercise prudence, stating, “It would probably be best for vapers to quit vaping for the protection of their health and to stop nicotine dependency."

Alternatively, she suggested opting for e-liquids with an acidic pH or containing benzoic acid to mitigate the risk of enhanced SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“If they cannot stop vaping, it is better to vape aerosols produced from an e-liquid with acidic pH or with benzoic acid to prevent the enhancedS-CoV-2 infection caused by nicotine, propylene glycol, and vegetable glycerin. However, inhalation of benzoic acid has its own risk, and data is still limited on this topic,” she added.

The researchers underscored the complexity of the relationship between e-cigarettes and COVID-19 susceptibility, attributing it to various e-liquid compositions and e-cigarette models.

Phandthong noted, “Our findings could also help improve the design of clinical trials involving the use of tobacco products andS-CoV-2 infection."