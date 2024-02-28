Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' began retreat in 1940s by El Nino: New study

Unveiling new details into Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier", scientists have revealed that the Thwaites Glacier has been losing ice since the 1940s. The insights into the melting of the glacier are crucial as it can have a potentially catastrophic impact on sea levels.

The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers, utilising marine sediment cores, unearthed evidence suggesting a significant retreat commenced in the 1940s, likely catalyzed by an intense El Nino event.

Julia Wellner, an associate professor of geology at the University of Houston, reportedly highlighted the broader implications of the discovery. She underscored that the Thwaites Glacier's retreat mirrors similar patterns observed in neighbouring Pine Island Glacier ice formations.

“If both glaciers are retreating at the same time, that’s further evidence that they’re actually being forced by something,” Wellner added.

James Smith, a marine geologist at the British Antarctic Survey, reportedly cautioned that once initiated, ice sheet retreats can persist for decades. Ted Scambos, a glaciologist at the University of Colorado Boulder, also emphasised the compounding effect of natural events and human-induced climate change.

He noted that while natural occurrences may trigger initial destabilization, sustained warming exacerbates and perpetuates the process.

Martin Truffer, a physics professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, echoed concerns regarding the fragility of glacier systems in the face of incremental climate shifts. “Humans are changing the climate and this study shows that small continuous changes in climate can lead to step changes in glacier state,” he added.

This study serves as a sobering reminder that the ice's retreat, once set in motion, may prove resistant to mitigation efforts. As the world witnesses the relentless march of climate change, the fate of Antarctica's glaciers hangs in the balance.

