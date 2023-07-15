Understanding black hole through bath tub: UK scientist's groundbreaking experiment

At the University of Nottingham, Professor Silke Weinfurtner is conducting groundbreaking experiments that shed light on the complex laws of physics that govern black holes. She is conducting one such experiment in a high-tech bath tub.

The Guardian reports that Prof. Weinfurtner is a pioneer in the field of analogue gravity, which draws parallels between the mathematics describing fluid systems on Earth and the extreme environments found in the universe. She believes that by studying phenomena in a large, high-tech bath tub, she can unravel the mysteries of black holes.

The bath tub setup has already been used by Prof. Weinfurtner's team to explore Hawking radiation, the process through which black holes are theorised to gradually evaporate and vanish. Now, they are developing a more advanced simulator to gain deeper insights into black hole behaviour. Investigating the relation between gravitational fields and quantum fields The concept in question here is that the flow of fluid down a plughole mimics the curving of spacetime caused by the intense gravitational field of a black hole. Prof. Weinfurtner highlights that the fundamental principles of physics are universal, and if the mathematics align, physics should follow suit. She considers these analogues as nature's gift, presenting an opportunity to investigate the interaction between gravitational fields and quantum fields—a quest that has captivated physicists for a century.

While individual theories of gravity and quantum mechanics have proven successful in their respective domains, combining them to explain black holes' behaviour has proven elusive. Black holes, where immense mass is concentrated in an infinitesimally small space, bring these two worlds together in a collision that lacks a unifying theoretical framework. How the bath tub set up is made? In Prof Weinfurtner's new bath tub setup, a tiny vortex within a bell jar of superfluid helium represents the black hole. Cooled to an astonishing -271°C, the helium exhibits quantum effects.

Unlike water, which can spin at any speed, the helium vortex can only swirl at fixed values. Ripples on the helium's surface, which are continuously tracked by lasers and a high-resolution camera, simulate radiation approaching a black hole. What is superradiance phenomenon being studied by the scientist? The upcoming investigations will focus on a phenomenon called superradiance, which predicts that radiation near a black hole can be deflected outwards with more energy than it possessed upon entry, leading to energy extraction and a gradual slowdown of the black hole's rotation. While this phenomenon has only been theorised, Prof Weinfurtner believes that a rotating black hole may exhibit quantum effects akin to those observed in superfluid helium.