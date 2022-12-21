UK: Scarlet fever on 'significant rise' with 10,000 new cases, what is scarlet fever and its symptoms?

Since September, the number of suspected scarlet fever cases has risen to nearly 30,000, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) reporting nearly 10,000 new infections in the last week.

According to the UKSHA, more than 27,000 people could have had infections since 12 September. UKSHA revealed on Tuesday that there were more cases than first thought because of the "significant rise" in infections. The figures are coming up from medical practitioners who have referred suspected cases to local authorities or health protection teams.

There were 17,695 cases of suspected scarlet fever between 12 September and 11 December, which was quite an increase from 7,750 previously recorded cases. The estimated new total is 128 per cent higher than the previously thought number. This is also seriously higher than the 2,538 cases reported at the same point in the years 2017 and 2018.

Besides that, the UKHSA reported 9,482 notifications of scarlet fever infections between 11 December and 18 December on Tuesday. The total now stands at 27,177.

The UKHSA said that because of the rise in cases "notifications of cases of scarlet fever are taking longer to appear in our published data after being processed".

Invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS), also known as strep A, has killed 16 children under the age of 18. Scarlet fever is caused by bacteria, which can then progress to a more serious invasive infection.

What is scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever is caused by bacteria known as group A Streptococcus (or group A strep). The "scarlet" rash of scarlet fever is caused by a toxin that the bacteria occasionally produce. Bacteria from group A strep are extremely infectious. In most cases, people transmit the bacterium to others through direct touch and respiratory droplets.

What are the symptoms of scarlet fever?

1. Fever (101 degrees or even higher) with chills

2. Very sore throat with redness

3. Whitish coating on the tongue at the early stage

4. "Strawberry" (red and bumpy) tongue

5. Swollen glands in the neck

6. Red skin rash that has a sandpaper feel

7. Bright red skin in the creases of the underarm, elbow and groin

Symptoms of scarlet fever are the same for children and adults, although scarlet fever is less common in adults.



What precautions should be taken against scarlet fever?

To stop the spread of many germs, practise good hand and respiratory hygiene. Your kid can lower their chance of catching or spreading diseases by learning how to properly wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, use a tissue to sneeze and cough, and stay away from other people when they're feeling under the weather.

