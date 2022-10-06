New study reveals toxic air particles found in lungs and brains of unborn babies

A recent "groundbreaking" discovery has revealed that toxic air particles have been found in the lungs, brains, and livers of unborn children.

The study was published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health. The study was conducted in Scotland and Belgium with non-smoking mothers in places with low air pollution.

A total of 36 foetuses were examined in Scotland as a part of the study, with pregnancies between seven and 20 weeks.

As per scientists' proof of how the harm is caused. Thousands of black carbon particles were found in cubic millimetres of tissue, which were inhaled by the mothers during their pregnancy and then passed through the bloodstream to the foetus.

Dirty air particles are already known as potential reasons for increased miscarriages, premature births, and low birth weights of children. The particles are made of tiny soot particles from the burning of fossil fuels from homes, vehicles, and even factories.

A professor from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland said that this research shows how black carbon nanoparticles enter the first and second-trimester placenta, but also enter into the developing organs of the foetus.

Prof GTim Nawrot, who co-led the study, said that "air quality regulation should recognise this [air pollution] transfer during gestation and act to protect the most susceptible stages of human development," the Guardian reported.

The professor said that governments are responsible for cutting air pollution and that people should avoid going when roads are busy.

A comprehensive global review was conducted in 2019 which found that air pollution might be damaging organs and every cell in the body.

Over 90 per cent of the world's population resides in areas where air pollution is above the WHO's guidelines, causing millions of deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

