Today, solar eruptions will hit the planet, causing a geomagnetic storm

One week after the planet was battered by a mild geomagnetic storm, the Sun has once again ejected powerful eruptions towards us. As solar activity rises, the Sun has blasted off a filament eruption that will hit the Earth on Wednesday and Thursday, causing another geomagnetic storm.

Models compiled by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research's Center of Excellence in Space Sciences point to a very high probability of a material whizzing past our planet at a speed of 21,60,000 kilometres per hour or 451-615 kilometres per second impacting the Earth.

There is, however, no expectation that the impact will be hazardous. "The impact is unlikely to be very hazardous. Moderate geomagnetic storms are likely," CESS said in a tweet.

CMEs are large ejections of plasma and magnetic fields that originate from the Sun's corona. They are capable of ejecting billions of tons of coronal material as they travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from slower than 250 kilometres per second (km/s) up to nearly 3000 km/s.

When a CME collides with the Earth, it causes a geomagnetic storm.

Space Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, reports that CMEs to Earth can reach Earth in mere 15-18 hours if they are fast enough.

Website spaceweather.com reports that the coronal mass ejection may trigger G1-class geomagnetic storms because the explosion peaked at C3, which is considered to be a weak category.

An explosion took place on the solar surface over a period of three hours, ejecting material into the vacuum of space.

Geomagnetic storms are major disturbances of Earth's magnetosphere caused by a massive exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding the Earth.

A geomagnetic storm of this class will likely affect satellite operations in a minor way, cause minor fluctuations in power grids, and cause auroras to be visible in high latitudes.

Although the current space environment is normal, the CESS predicted flares of M/X class in the coming days.