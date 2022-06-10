To cut boredom, NASA’s Perseverance rover finds a friend on Mars. Find out who is it

NASA’s rover, Perseverance, seems to have found a friend on Mars. No, it's not an alien but a small pet rock. The two have been together for around four months now and they seem to have become inseparable, said media reports. In early February, a rock seemed to have found its way into the left front wheel of the rover, as per left hazard avoidance camera of Perseverance. This happened when the rover was roaming on the red planet. Perseverance rover and the rock seem to share a special bond now as they have been together for the last four months.

The rock seems to have become a witness to the exploration activities of Perseverance. It has travelled more than 5.3 miles (8.5 kilometers) along with it. The journey seems to have been tough as they scoured the rugged terrain.

It was there with the rover to explore Jezero Crater, which is the site of an ancient lake and river delta. In it, NASA scientists surveyed the rocks of a formation called "Máaz."

The rock, which is still hitchhiking, is not hurting the operations of the rover. It is to be seen for how long the rock keeps tumbling in the wheel of the rover. If it falls, it will be far away from home.

