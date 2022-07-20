Threat of global extinction much higher than previously thought, study says

The threat of extinction is something that has bothered humans from time immemorial and scientists are continuously conducting research in order to understand the current situation of the planet. However, a new study believes that the threat of global extinction is way worse than previously thought by the experts. The new survey, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, it involved a survey involving around 3300 scientists.

The participants were asked to focus on the species known to them and the conclusion showed that when it comes to global biodiversity loss, the knowledge gap is still quite huge.

“While considering the types of species and ecosystems they know best, experts estimated that about 30% of species have been globally threatened or driven extinct since the year 1500,” the study’s co-author Forest Isbell of the University of Minnesota in a press release.

“Experts also acknowledged substantial uncertainty around their estimates, with perhaps as few as 16% or as many as 50% of species threatened or driven extinct over this time,” she added.

Co-author Akira Mori of the University of Tokyo in Japan said that the studies conducted in 2019 showed that only 12.5 per cent of species were extinct but the numbers seem to be off.

Mori also explained that “human land-use changes and overexploitation” were the top factors behind loss of land species while “overexploitation and climate change” ruined marine life.

“Because biodiversity is highly regional in nature, our study’s attempt to bring together the perspectives of regional experts from around the world is unprecedented. From the standpoint of social and cultural diversity and inclusiveness, I believe we have presented some suggestions for future international policy discussions, even if they are not necessarily complete,” Mori said according to The Hill.

