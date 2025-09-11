/This solar-powered device, developed by an MIT scientist, can extract drinking water from the air using solar energy

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an atmospheric water generator capable of extracting clean drinking water directly from air without requiring any external energy source.

The innovative device, detailed in a study published in the Nature Water journal, represents a significant breakthrough in addressing global water scarcity challenges, particularly in arid and drought-stricken regions where traditional water sources are limited.

How the Device Works

The atmospheric water harvester utilises a novel metal-organic framework (MOF) material that captures water vapour from air through a process called adsorption. The device operates entirely on passive solar energy, making it completely sustainable and energy-independent.

According to the MIT research team, the device can produce up to 2.8 litres of clean water per kilogram of MOF material daily, even in environments with humidity levels as low as 20 per cent.

Revolutionary MOF Technology

The key innovation lies in the specially designed MOF material, which consists of crystalline structures with microscopic pores that attract and trap water molecules from the atmosphere.

"This technology could be a game-changer for communities in water-stressed regions," said Professor Evelyn Wang, lead researcher at MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering, speaking to BBC News.

The MOF material releases captured water when heated by solar energy during the day, allowing the device to operate continuously without electricity or mechanical components.

Global Water Crisis Solution

The World Health Organisation estimates that 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water services. This new technology could provide a sustainable solution for remote communities, disaster relief efforts, and regions affected by climate change.

Field trials conducted in Arizona's desert conditions demonstrated the device's effectiveness in extremely arid environments, producing clean water meeting WHO drinking standards.

Cost-Effective Water Production

The research team projects that large-scale production could reduce costs to approximately £0.02 per litre of water generated, making it economically viable for widespread deployment.

Few media reported that the device requires minimal maintenance and can operate for over 10 years with proper care, significantly reducing long-term operational costs compared to traditional water purification systems.

Future Applications and Deployment