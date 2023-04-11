This new volcanic map of Venus will blow your mind

Venus is not called 'volcano planet' for nothing. It's surface is littered with volcanoes. The surface temperature is 450 degrees Celsius, not so pleasant for an astronaut. That Venus had volcanic activity on its surface was a known thing. But a new research has published a mindblowing map of volcanoes on the surface of Venus.

The research has been published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, as per a report by Sky News. According to this map, there are about 85,000 volcanoes on the surface of Venus. This number is about 50 per cent more than previously thought.

(Pic: Rebecca Hahn, Washington University in St Louis)

One look at the map above is enough to give you an idea, how cluttered the planet is with volcanoes. The triangles denote volcanoes of different sizes. Black dots are deformed volcanoes. Yellow squares are grouping of volcanoes in 'volcanic fields'.

The research concerned has been carried out by researchers from Washington University in St Louis. The data has been collected by NASA's Magellan spacecraft.

The data has been available for quite some time. But it was analysed in a better way using latest software.

Paul Byrne, co-author of the study said the volcanic map was "the most comprehensive map of all volcanic edifices on Venus ever compiled". Byrne was quoted by Sky News.

