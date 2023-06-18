This is how working with AI affects employees

It is essential to carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages of AI as its integration into various aspects of society continues to evolve. Proactive measures are necessary to maximise the benefits of AI while mitigating potential drawbacks. A research study conducted by the American Psychological Association reveals that employees who frequently engage with artificial intelligence (AI) systems are more likely to experience loneliness, leading to insomnia and increased after-work drinking, reported scitechdaily. The study was carried out across various countries, including the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with consistent findings across different cultures. The dangers of isolation Lead researcher Pok Man Tang, PhD, who previously worked in an investment bank utilising AI systems, was inspired to investigate this timely issue.

Tang, an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia said, “The rapid advancement in AI systems is sparking a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some uncharted dangers, including potentially damaging mental and physical impacts for employees."

“Humans are social animals, and isolating work with AI systems may have damaging spillover effects into employees’ personal lives," he added. The benefits and drawbacks of working with AI systems Interestingly, the study found that employees who frequently interacted with AI systems were more likely to provide assistance to their colleagues.

However, this response might be driven by their own loneliness and desire for social interaction. Additionally, the research revealed that participants with higher levels of attachment anxiety, characterized by insecurity and worry about social connections, showed stronger reactions to working with AI systems.

These reactions included both positive behaviors, such as helping others, and negative outcomes, such as loneliness and insomnia. Research findings In one experiment, engineers from a Taiwanese biomedical company who worked with AI systems were surveyed over three weeks. The results showed that increased interaction with AI systems correlated with higher levels of loneliness, insomnia, and after-work alcohol consumption.

However, these employees also exhibited some helping behaviors towards their coworkers.

A similar experiment involved real estate consultants in an Indonesian property management company. Half of the consultants were instructed to refrain from using AI systems for three consecutive days, while the other half were encouraged to work with AI systems as much as possible.

The research also included online experiments with full-time working adults in the US and employees at a Malaysian tech company, which yielded similar results. Correlation and recommendations It's important to note that the research findings demonstrate a correlation between work with AI systems and loneliness, insomnia, and other responses, but they do not establish a causal relationship. It is just that there is a relation between AI and how it can impact employees.

Tang suggests that developers of AI technology should consider incorporating social features, such as a human-like voice, into AI systems to simulate human interactions.

Employers could also limit the frequency of AI system usage and provide opportunities for employees to socialise. Tasks requiring social connections, like team decision-making, could be assigned to humans, while AI systems focus on repetitive and monotonous tasks.