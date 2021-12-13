This 'Exercise in a Pill' can be ray of hope for those incapable of physical activity

Exercise benefits us all. There is no surer way to good health. Of course modern medicine has made progress and lot of things previously unachievable are well within our grasp, but exercise retains its primacy. A dedicated person can reap benefits that will last lifetime.

But there are many among us who are not able to exercise due to variety of reasons. Disability can be a factor, old age can be another. Such factors may keep an individual from gaining benefits of exercise.

But modern medicine has come to our aid again. Scientist have made a discovery that may develop into manufacture of an 'exercise pill' that will improve health of eyes and brain at least. This will be especially useful for those who have physical disabilities.

Researchers from Australian National University (ANU) have identified molecular signals that are sent to brain, the Central nervous System and eyes when we exercise.

These signals are reportedly beneficial for brain health and that of eyes.

Associate Professor Riccardo Natoli, Head of Clear Vision Research at ANU thinks that these molecular signals can be bottled up and taken just like a vitamin pill.

“The beneficial messages being sent to the central nervous system during exercise are packaged up in what are known as lipid particles. We are essentially prescribing the molecular message of exercise to those who physically aren’t able to,” he was quoted as saying by SciTechDaily.