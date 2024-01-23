This company deliberately blew up its own space station structure. WATCH and know why

Sierra Space, a leading aerospace company, has made headlines by intentionally destroying its first full-scale prototype of a space station module in preparation for upcoming space missions, potentially slated for 2030 and beyond.

The testing, conducted at NASA's Marshall Space Center in Alabama, involved explosive trials, with all previous testing involving smaller scale models.

Sierra Space disclosed that it intentionally destroyed a full-scale prototype of its space station module through explosive tests at NASA's Marshall Space Center.

Watch the video here: The full-scale UBP test unit reached 77 psi before it burst, which well exceeds (+27%) #NASA’s recommended level of 60.8 psi (maximum operating pressure of 15.2 psi multiplied by a safety factor of four).



The company shared a video on X showcasing the test, with the prototype reaching 77 psi before bursting, surpassing NASA's recommended level of 60.8 psi by 27 per cent.

Inflatable module design and orbital reef project

Sierra Space's inflatable module design incorporates soft goods technology from ILC Dover, using Vectran straps. This innovative design will be deployed on the Orbital Reef space station, a collaborative project between Sierra Space and Blue Origin.

The Orbital Reef initiative is one of several concepts funded by NASA to succeed the aging International Space Station (ISS), which is expected to be retired around 2030.

Sierra Space emphasises that the dimensions of its modules are nearly equivalent to that of an average family home. Measuring three stories tall (20.5 feet or 6.2 metres) with a diameter of 27 feet (8.3 metres), Sierra Space uses cubic feet as a unit of measurement due to the microgravity environment, allowing for optimal use of space within the module.

Also watch | Storm Isha hits travel and power services across UK One of the notable features of Sierra Space's expandable space station module technology is its scalability and flexibility. The design accommodates various launch vehicle fairing sizes, making it adaptable to both existing and planned launch vehicles.

Sierra Space's successful testing of the full-scale space station module prototype marks a significant step forward in the development of innovative aerospace solutions.